Teachers warn vaccination changes undermine efforts to keep schools open

Teachers have strongly criticised proposed new changes to the Government’s vaccination schedule and warned it would undermine efforts of staff to keep schools open.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which represents primary school teachers, said it would be seeking an emergency meeting with the Department of Education “to protest strongly against any downgrading of our profession on the vaccination list”.

The ASTI, which which represents second level teachers, said it was shocked at the plan. It is demanding an urgent meeting with the Department of Education.

Garda and prison officer representatives have expressed disappointment too with the restructuring of the vaccine rollout.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) said the decision shows “a scant regard for the unique and high-risk job that gardaí do in the policing of Covid-19”.

Overhaul

An overhaul of the current Covid-19 vaccination campaign was considered by Cabinet on Tuesday. Under this proposal once those over 70 are inoculated, as well as those with underlying health conditions and vulnerable groups, vaccinations will be given on the basis of age only rather than age and profession.

The changes will not kick in until people with underlying conditions and those under the age of 65 in long term residential facilities are vaccinated.

It follows an evidence review by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee which found that no occupational group emerged as being at higher risk, independent of age and other co-morbidities.

Government sources hope that a simpler, age-based approach, which will proceed in 10-year cohorts, is more simple and will reduce the administrative burden involved. The move follows similar developments in the UK.

Reacting, the INTO said the proposed changes to the vaccination schedule would “ abandon carefully considered priority groups who are working on the frontline”.

‘Drastic’

It said there had been “zero consultation or notification of this drastic change which is certain to affect our members’ confidence about safety at work”.

The union said it was essential that teachers and all key workers should continue to be prioritised once vulnerable people and the elderly were vaccinated.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said: “For months now we have heard the Government say, time after time, that education is the top priority for government. How then can teachers be treated with such blatant disregard as frontline education workers. This move undermines the efforts of our education staff to keep our primary and special schools open safely. This is unacceptable and the Government must prioritise the safety of teachers and all key workers once the vulnerable and elderly are first protected by vaccination.”

Fórsa, the union representing special needs assistants (SNAs), said its members had returned to work in schools on the basis they would be vaccinated as soon as possible and would feel “let down” by any change in the schedule at this point.

It urged the Government “at a minimum to honour its promise to prioritise essential schools’ staff including SNAs.

The union said SNAs worked alongside vulnerable students in situations where social distancing is impossible. It said this meant they were at higher risk of contracting the virus than most other groups. It said Covid-19 cases in schools were rising in line with community transmission, leaving SNAs - particularly those with high-risk medical conditions – anxious about the new delay in vaccine availability.

Andy Pike, the union’s head of education, said: “SNAs did their bit to ensure that schools opened up from 11th February on the basis that, among other safeguards, they would be prioritised for vaccines. Today’s about-face by the Government means that many thousands will now wait even longer for the protection that only a vaccination can bring. As a minimum, Fórsa is calling on the Government to honour its promise to prioritise essential schools’ staff including SNAs.”

The union said the unwelcome change of approach would not directly impact on the planned expansion of schools’ reopening on 12th April. This is because schools’ staff had not been scheduled for vaccination before that date.

‘Serious concerns’

ASTI President Ann Piggott said the Government has continuously stated that a key objective is to keep schools open. “Today’s decision is totally at odds with and undermines this objective,” she said.

“Teachers and other school staff are frontline workers. We want schools to remain open, however teachers have a right to a safe working environment, just as other essential workers who cannot work remotely do.

“It is particularly reprehensible that there has been no consultation prior to these reports. This news represents a major blow to teachers’ confidence,” she added.

“Teachers are working in difficult circumstances, many of them spending a significant part of their working day in poorly ventilated buildings and in classrooms of 28 to 30 students. Socially distancing can be a major problem.

“This is an unacceptable development and shows scant regard for teachers as frontline workers.”

The ASTI said it will be demanding an urgent meeting with the Department of Education.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it had “serious concerns” about the proposed changes to the vaccination schedule and it was seeking urgent talks with the Department of Education.

Its general secretary Michael Gillespie said the reported changes would “put many essential education workers further down the prioritisation list at a time when the Government’s stated key objective is to fully re-open schools in a safe and sustainable manner which commands the confidence of the school community”.

He said there had been no warning or consultation ahead of the proposed changes to the vaccination schedule.

“We are seeking further clarification and urgent engagement with the Department of Education on this issue.”

“It is also important to state that the TUI’s position is that the most vulnerable in society, including the elderly and those with underlying health issues, should be prioritised for vaccination in the first instance.”

‘Deflated’

The General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said members are “really deflated and disappointed” at the prospect that they may not get vaccinated “for many months”.

“What is ironic and contradictory here is the Government are asking people not to meet indoors or gather in large groups to stop community transmission, yet gardaí are going from Covid-call to Covid-call and potentially acting as super-spreaders from the very virus that they are trying to control.

“We feel this illustrates a scant regard for the welfare and well-being of members of An Garda Síochána who have been working a 12-hour emergency roster now for a full year.”

Ms Cunninghan said Agsi will be seeking a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and asking them to “consider the role gardaí play in policing Covid-19.”

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said many of its members will be dismayed by the decision.

Its president Garda Frank Thornton said the Minister for Health should explain the circumstances in which this decision was made.

“Was the Department of Justice and the Garda medical officer consulted?,” he asked.

“Without consultation or transparency, this drastic change in policy will see our members continue to be exposed to a high-risk working environment. Our concerns over the health and safety of our members has never been as high,” he added.

“Members of An Garda Síochána should be categorised with other frontline workers including those in health care given our unique role in the fight against Covid.

“Gardaí will not forget the way we have been treated during this crisis. We are the second pillar of the response to the pandemic and we are now being told that we are no more at risk than someone who can work from home”.

Assistant General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association (POA) Gabriel Keaveny said members will be disappointed with the decision.

“The only people working with Covid positive prisoners is prison officers,” he said.

Mr Keaveny said an analysis by the POA showed prison officers have visited hospitals over 500 times while escorting prisoners in the last quarter, including escorts to Covid wards.

“We feel we are being left in an impossible position because going to work is so dangerous.”

‘Horrified’

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to make sure teachers aren’t left behind in the vaccine rollout.

Speaking as reports began to emerge of changes to the vaccine programme he said he was “horrified” at the plans, adding that they remove any prioritisation for staff working in education which was “disgraceful”.

Mr Ó Laoghaire claimed the Government approach to vaccine rollout has been “chaotic” and “chopped and changed”.

He added: “It doesn’t make sense that someone without an underlying condition and who is able to work from home could get the vaccine in advance of teaching staff, who must go to work every day and support our young people.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the vaccine programme is being overhauled “after many problems” and reiterated his call for a Minister for Vaccinations.

He also said: “There are a lot of frontline essential workers in education, childcare, policing and retail who will be concerned that they no longer have any priority under the vaccination programme.”