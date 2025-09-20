Impressive Faiyum may be done for the year after Gowran romp

Faiyum made all the running to run out an impressive winner of the Group Three Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes at Gowran Park.

The 5-6 favourite was never in danger on her favoured ground as she won in Pattern company for the first time to make it three wins from four career starts.

Ger Lyons’s Frankel filly never saw a rival as she cruised to a seven-length victory under Colin Keane, who continues to chase down Dylan Browne McMonagle.

“We said she’d grow a leg on this ground and that’s why we’ve been so patient with her,” said Lyons.

“She’s a lovely filly. She’s twice the filly there than the one you saw winning earlier on in the year, and finishing second to Barnavara.

“We just said that this one needs heavy ground and she grows a leg on it so we’ll wait and be patient.

“This was the aim and we did that. I’m not in any rush with her because we’ve been this patient.

“We’ll see if something presents itself between now and the end of the season, I’m just not sure over 10 furlongs if there is.

“I have no problem, once we talk to Barry [Mahon] and the team, waiting with her until next year and having a proper campaign on soft ground. She’s not in the Fillies and Mares [at Ascot] and that’s a mile-and-a-half so I’m not doing that.

“When I was second in that before it was with a five-year-old [Thunder Kiss in 2022].”