Covid-19: Current vaccines could be ineffective in a year or less, survey finds

The planet could have a year or less before first-generation Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and modified formulations are needed, according to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists and infectious diseases specialists.

Scientists have long stressed that a global vaccination effort is needed to satisfactorily neutralise the threat of Covid-19. This is due to the threat of variations of the virus – some more transmissible and deadly and less susceptible to vaccines – emerging and percolating.

The grim forecast of a year or less comes from two-thirds of respondents, according to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of organisations including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and UNAids, which carried out the survey of 77 scientists from 28 countries. Nearly one-third of the respondents indicated that the timeframe was likely nine months or less.

Persistent low vaccine coverage in many countries would make it more likely for vaccine-resistant Covid-19 mutations to appear, said 88 per cent of the respondents, who work across institutions such as Johns Hopkins, Yale, Imperial College London, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Edinburgh.

“New mutations arise every day. Sometimes they find a niche that makes them more fit than their predecessors. These lucky variants could transmit more efficiently and potentially evade immune responses to previous strains,” said Gregg Gonsalves, associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, in a statement.

“Unless we vaccinate the world, we leave the playing field open to more and more mutations, which could churn out variants that could evade our current vaccines and require booster shots to deal with them.”

Mix of technologies

The current crop of vaccines, which have received emergency authorisations in different parts of the world, is a mix of old and fresh technologies.

Of particular interest is the mRNA approach, employed in vaccines by the companies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which can be tweaked at speed (within weeks or months) to accommodate new variants – however, manufacturing hiccups are always a potential problem.

But crucially, these vaccines are unlikely to be within reach of poorer countries, given that this set of vaccines is far more expensive and has comparatively onerous temperature storage requirements.

Meanwhile, resource-rich countries like the UK and US have administered at least one vaccine dose to more than one-quarter of their populations and have secured hundreds of millions of vaccine supplies. In contrast, nations such as South Africa and Thailand haven’t even managed to get shots in the arms of 1 per cent of their populations. Some countries are yet to administer their first dose.

Vaccine goal

Covax – the global vaccine initiative aimed at countering so-called vaccine nationalism – hopes to be able to supply at least 27 per cent of the population of lower-income countries with vaccines in 2021.

“The urgency we see in rich nations to vaccinate their populations, aiming for all adults by the summer, is simply not reflected globally. Instead, we have Covax aiming for perhaps 27 per cent by the end of the year if we possibly can manage it – that is simply not good enough,” said Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at Oxfam and the chair of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, which is calling for Covid-19 vaccine developers to openly share their technology and intellectual property to boost vaccine production.

“Where is the ambitious global goal? A goal that the science tells us is needed? I think that’s the key point – we just don’t see the ambition that would go along with it, widespread recognition that limited vaccination is quite dangerous.” – Guardian