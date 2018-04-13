Suspension of Scouting Ireland grants ‘absolutely right’

A decision to withhold future State funding from Scouting Ireland over governance concerns at the organisation was “absolutely right”, Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone on Thursday decided to suspend public grants to the organisation, worth nearly €1 million a year, after details of the organisation’s handling of a rape allegation regarding two adult leaders were reported in The Irish Times.

“We have to be assured that any body that has responsibility for children is applying the highest possible standards,” Mr Bruton said on Friday.

He said that “until that’s established I think the Government has to take the approach that Minister Zappone is taking” and that there were “clearly” wider child protection issues at stake.

Scouting Ireland received €876,337 in funding from the department last year, and has received more than €9 million since 2010. The organisation has 40,000 juvenile members, and grants from the department make up a significant amount of its income.

Ms Zappone said she was “very concerned” about the organisation’s handling of a rape allegation made by a female leader in 2016, concerning another male leader from a camp seven years earlier.

‘Deeply flawed’

A confidential review of the case by child safety expert Ian Elliott, found Scouting Ireland’s response to the complaint was “deeply flawed”, and found “urgent” gaps in the organisation’s safeguarding policies.

There was particular concern that despite advice from gardaí, the alleged offender was reinstated without undergoing Garda vetting. The man had been suspended while the investigation was being conducted.

The male leader was reinstated last year, after the Director of Public Prosecutions did not proceed with the case. He was promoted to a more senior role after a number of months, according to Mr Elliott’s review, which was first presented to the organisation’s board in January.

The decision to withhold future State funding until governance concerns are resolved is likely to provoke internal turmoil ahead of the organisation’s national council on Saturday.

Fianna Fáil spokeswoman for children Anne Rabbitte TD said she found details of the report “shocking and disturbing”.

Public funding provided to organisations working with children and young people must be contingent on the “highest possible standards of child protection” being upheld, she said.

The State needed to take a greater role in auditing voluntary organisation’s safeguarding policies, to make sure those policies were being followed, Ms Rabbitte said.

“It is not enough to have policies in place on paper, organisations and Government must take proactive steps to ensure that these principles are being implement” she said.