Teen hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin city centre

A teenager has been taken to hospital after an incident in Dublin city centre left him injured.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Liffey Street, shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

A male in his late teens injured during the incident and was found on Jervis Street, Gardaí said.

He was transported by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was examined by local scene of crime officers and Jervis Street has since fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.