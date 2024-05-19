Motorcyclist killed in M50 crash named locally

Emergency services on the northbound carriageway at the N4 exit of the M50 after the accident on Friday. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A motorcyclist in his 40s who died in a road traffic collision on the M50 in Dublin last Friday has been named locally.

Derek Martin, was a prison officer at Wheatfield Prison, Cherryorchard in Dublin. Mr Martin joined the prison service in 2007.

The incident involving a lorry and a motorcycle happened shortly after 10am on Friday on the northbound carriageway of the M50 between Junction 7 (N4 Liffey Valley) and Junction 6 (N3 Castleknock).

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for assessment.

The M50 reopened following the collision which resulted in a section of the motorway being closed for almost seven hours. As a result of the crash traffic was impacted throughout the city and remained extremely heavy throughout the day.

Mr Martin’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them and are asking any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the M50 at the time to make it available to them on the garda confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland Director of Communications Seán O’Neill said the M50 is difficult to reroute traffic from.

“Unfortunately, this particular section is the one section between the M2 and the M4 does not have a diversionary route,” he said.

“So, we have to seek a multitude of different diversionary routes around that; the Gardaí do their best to mitigate that but because of its location ... this is a particularly troublesome spot to say the least.”