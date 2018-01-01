Surfer caught in rip current rescued off Wexford

A surfer had to be rescued off the Wexford coast on Monday after he was carried out to sea by a rip current. The man was one of two surfers who were caught in the current close to the shore at Curracloe beach at around 1.15pm.

His female colleague managed to escape and reach the beach. The alarm was then raised, by which point the distressed surfer still on the water had been carried almost 2km out to sea.

An RNLI lifeboat crew from Rosslare Harbour came to the surfer’s aid after he was spotted by Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117, and he was lifted on board.

The man was given dry clothing and returned to the lifeboat station at Rosslare, where he received medical attention from ambulance paramedics.

“It is wonderful to start the year with a successful rescue, and thanks to the quick action of the surfer who made it safely ashore we were on scene with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 in minutes and were able to bring the young man to safety,” said Rosslare Harbour RNLI spokesman Jamie Ryan.