Man dies and two people in hospital following collision in Louth

A man in his 70s has died and two other people were injured after a road traffic collision in Co Louth yesterday.

A teenage boy, believed to be 15, has been taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It is believed they were both passengers in a car which was in collision with a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and gardaí from Louth attended the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan. Gardaí at Ardee are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, gardaí said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“His injures are not thought to be life threatening,” the statement said.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.