Stephen Pound: The DUP would love a rock solid hard border

In the UK there is “a combination of ignorance and arrogance with an overlay of patronising” with regard to “the Irish border”, the British Labour party’s Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland, Stephen Pound has said.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that in fact it is not the Irish border, it is the British border.

“It’s not just a geographic border, it’s psychological,” he added.

“The DUP would love that, a rock solid hard border.”

Mr Pound said the Good Friday Agreement was “an incredibly delicate piece of work” and was one of the foundation stones of the relationship between the North and South.

He said it was important that there not be border posts as they would be “a physical manifestation of separation”.

When asked about the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, he replied that the issue was the wording and the options.