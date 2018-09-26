Fire damages four houses in Mullingar
No injuries as emergency services called to blaze at The Avenue on Tuesday night
The fire services put out the fire and the scene is currently preserved for examination.
Four houses have been damaged following a fire in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Tuesday night.
Fire services and the gardaí were called to a house fire at The Avenue shortly after 8.30pm. Two houses were extensively damaged by the fire and two other houses were smoke damaged.
The fire services put out the fire and the scene is currently preserved for examination. Gardaí said there were no reports of any serious injuries.