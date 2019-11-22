Speed camera operator dispute talks end without resolution

Talks aimed at resolving a dispute at the company that operates the State’s roadside speed camera system ended without resolution on Friday at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Staff at GoSafe have held a series of strikes over recent weeks in a dispute over working conditions and union recognition.

GoSafe said on Friday that management at the company had attended talks “with a view to engaging in meaningful discussion to try to reach agreement on how (the trade union) Siptu and the current staff representative body could work together for those employees that they represent”.

“The talks were adjourned and no resolution was forthcoming”, the company said.

GoSafe said it remained available to explore how the current staff representative body and Siptu could work together for those employees that each represent.

“GoSafe plays a vital role in road safety and that is down to the professionalism and commitment of our full team. Road safety must take precedence. We remain ready and open to play our part in bringing about a conclusion to this matter,” it said.

In a statement on Friday evening Siptu confirmed there had been no progress.

“The WRC asked both parties to go back and consider their positions and reconvene at a future date and that no further action will be taken before further talks,” it said.