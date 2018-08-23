Special needs children open Ireland’s ‘most inclusive’ playground

Special needs children have helped formally open what is billed as one of Ireland’s most inclusive playgrounds.

The playground in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has been designed to ensure children of all ages and abilities can play side-by-side.

It takes into account physical and sensory disabilities as well as the additional needs of children on the autism spectrum, along with those with motor coordination difficulties.

Among the highlights are a wheelchair-friendly swing, a seesaw which can be used by children of all abilities and a sensory path and musical play area. There are also toddler play areas, climbing frames, tube slides and zip lines.

Inclusivity

This playground has been a joint project between a parents’ committee, which has been fundraising for almost three years, and Wicklow County Council.

Local councillor Jennifer Whitmore said the principle of side-by-side play at the heart of the new facility represents an innovative approach to inclusivity.

“Wicklow County Council worked very closely with the playground committee to design and build this fantastic new inclusive playground,” she said.

“ I would love to see this model rolled out across the country, as it represents the gold standard in inclusive play.”

Niamh Egan, chair of the parent’s group, said local have put their “hearts and souls into making the playground a special place for our community.”