Cigarettes worth over €4.5 million seized at Dublin Port

Cigarettes worth over €4.5 million have been seized from a cargo ship disguised as car parts.

They were described as “cheap whites” branded “RGD Magnum” and “Mark 1”, and represented a loss to the exchequer of approximately €3.6 million.

Revenue said the 8.3 million cigarettes were discovered at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

They arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam in a shipping container described as containing car parts.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy,” it said.

“Revenue’s routine and intelligence led operations as well close inter-agency and international cooperation has led to the seizure of in excess of 50 million smuggled cigarettes nationwide in 2018.”