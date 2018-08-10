Male kayaker drowns in incident in Co Kerry

A male kayaker drowned on Friday afternoon near Cromane in Co Kerry.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30pm on Friday when the man, who was in his late 60s, was discovered in the water off the Co Kerry coast.

The man was pulled from the water by another man who was passing by in his boat. The victim was brought ashore, where the rescuer performed CPR.

The Iveragh Coast Guard, local gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene. A rescue helicopter was also deployed from Shannon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

It is understood the man may have been visiting relatives in the area.