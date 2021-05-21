Solicitors criticise Donnelly for claim they are ‘licking their lips’ over HSE hack

The Law Society of Ireland has criticised Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly for saying lawyers were “licking their lips” at the prospect of suing the State over the HSE data hack.

In a statement, released on Friday afternoon, the Law Society - the representative body for solicitors in Ireland - said Mr Donnelly’s comments were a “blatant attempt to insult the integrity of an entire profession that exists to provide access to justice for all citizens”.

Director General of the Law Society, Mary Keane, said the intervention, which was made on Newstalk Breakfast on Thursday, was: “unacceptable, extremely damaging and, to use Mr Donnelly’s words, ‘distasteful’”, adding that the intervention “can only be seen as an effort to deflect the narrative away from the challenges the Minister is currently faction”.

Speaking on the show on Thursday, Mr Donnelly said some law firms were “licking their lips” at the prospect of law cases against the State. “I have seen some legal firms already advertising, potentially licking their lips at the thought of being able to sue the State.”

“We saw the same with the vaccine programme, we had online materials being published by law firms talking about future law cases that patients would be able to take against the State”.

He said he found it “very distasteful”.

“We have been attacked as a nation, our patients and the HSE have been attacked,” he said, during a segment on the hack and the potential for patient data to be leaked online.

Ms Keane said Mr Donnelly should “issue an apology to all solicitors in Ireland for this inaccurate description of the profession, which is in fact grounded in values of integrity, respect and trust.”

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.