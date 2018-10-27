Snow falls in some parts of country as cold snap sets in

The first snow of the winter has fallen in northern parts of the country and while there is the possibility of a few more flurries along eastern coasts on Saturday night, dry conditions and clear skies are likely to make frost and ice more of an issue.

“There were some reports of sleet and wet snow across Ulster this morning and there could be a few wintry showers in the east tonight but it is becoming increasingly dry,” Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said.

He added that while temperatures in patches of the midlands could fall to as low as minus 4 degrees on Saturday, averages in the rest of the country would be between minus 1 and minus 2 degrees.

Such temperatures are considerably lower than normal for the end of October.

“Averages for this time of year are around 3 or 4 degrees and it is likely to get a good bit colder than that but we do see temperature drops like this every couple of years so it is not all that unusual,” the forecaster said.

Saturday night will be dry and clear in most areas save for some showers along northern and eastern coasts and it will be very cold, with a widespread frost across the country.

Sunday will be a generally dry day with sunshine although a few showers may affect the east coast in the morning.

Bank holiday Monday will also be dry and bright in most areas with frost and any mist or fog clearing in the morning. Many areas will have sunny spells, but some cloud also, especially in the western half of the country and some rain and drizzle will occur in parts of west Munster and west Connacht, mainly along the coast.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 9 degrees during the day, falling to as low as minus 3 overnight.

Current indications suggest that it will be changeable and unsettled and briefly less cold through Thursday and Friday of next week.