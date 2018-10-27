Man (66) appears in court charged with Macroom murder

A 66-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of one in a shooting incident in Macroom, Co Cork earlier this week.

Gerard Lynch of Curraheen, Raleigh North, Macroom, was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday afternoon where he was charged with the murder of Macroom agricultural and plant hire contractor, Derry Coakley (59) at Curraheen, Raleigh North between October 23rd and October 24th.

Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that when he put the charge to Mr Lynch after his arrest and caution at Weir St, Bandon, he replied “no comment”.

Insp Brian Murphy said given the nature of the charge and the fact Mr Lynch could not apply for bail at the district court, gardaí were seeking a remand in custody.

Barrister Emmet Boyle, defending, said he had no questions for Det Sgt Mulcahy or on the state application but he submitted a statement of means from Mr Lynch and applied for free legal aid on his behalf.

Judge James McNulty remanded the accused in custody to appear again at Bandon District Court next Friday, November 2nd and granted him free legal in the name of Cork city solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

A retired cabinet maker, the defendant who was dressed in jeans and grey top, did not speak during the three minute hearing.

Mr Coakley, who was separated and lived at Castle Street in Macroom with his elderly mother, died after he was shot in the arm.