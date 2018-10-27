Two arrested after fire damages former customs building in Newry

Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a fire that caused considerable damage to a former customs building in Newry, Co Down.

A PSNI statement said a police patrol observed the fire, at the former HM Revenue and Customs clearance station, on Shepherds Way, at around 1.20am on Saturday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

The two men, aged 19 and 53, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A PSNI spokesman said it is not commenting on the possible motives for the fire or officers lines of investigation at this time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers in Ardmore on 101 quoting reference 92 27/10/18, or by contacting the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.