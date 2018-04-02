Siptu urges end to pay cuts for public service staff who stay on beyond age 65

The trade union Siptu has urged the Government to end current arrangements which could see some health service staff lose thousands of euro in income if they continue working beyond the age of 65.

The trade union said that under interim rules currently in place, most of its members seeking to remain in their jobs after turning 65 would be moved down to the first point in the pay scale.

Nurses, however, who opt to work beyond 65 are exempt from these arrangements under a separate agreement with the Government.

The Government decided in December to allow staff across the public service to work until they are 70 if they so wish. Legislation will be required to give effect to the new arrangements.

However, under interim arrangements in place pending the introduction of the new legislation, personnel originally hired before 2004 who turn 65 can remain in employment until they are 66 – the age of eligibility for the contributory State pension. However the general policy is that where a retired employee is re-hired, they are paid at the minimum point of the relevant scale, rather than at the pay point they had reached when they retired.

Siptu on Monday called on the Government to reverse any pay cuts experienced by workers in this situation while the new legislation is being prepared.

Less pay

Siptu health division organiser, Paul Bell said: “We are in the intolerable situation of having swathes of health workers, many of whom have given their whole working lives to the public service, facing the indignity of being ‘rehired’ into their jobs on substantially less pay.”

“It is mean spirited, ill thought out, and has no real financial benefit for the State as public servants are entitled to incremental credit for previous relevant experience which would in fact leave an employee on their current point of scale on the commencement of a new contract.”

“The Minister still has a chance to respect all those who stay in the public service beyond the age of 65 by making sure all public sector workers are treated fairly and equitably. The fact that nurses and midwives are exempt from this treatment and permitted to maintain their incremental point beyond the age of 65 should give the Minister real food for thought. Our members believe this formula can and should be used for all health workers, especially considering the financial burden that has been imposed on workers on foot of the age of eligibility for the contributory State pension increasing.”

Mr Bell said Siptu is due to hold talks with the Health Service Executive on this issue next Thursday.

“We have made it clear to management that Siptu representatives will refer this injustice to the Labour Court within the next 10 days if no substantial progress is made in face-to-face talks.”