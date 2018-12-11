Simon Community reports 60% rise in people using its services

More than 13,000 people availed of services from the Simon Community in 2017, a 60 per cent increase over two years.

The charity said 2,006 families with 3,796 children availed of their emergency, housing and support services last year.

The Simon Communities, which provides housing to the homeless, is due to publish their annual report for 2017 on Tuesday morning.

Between January and June of this year, 1,218 people accessed their emergency accommodation services, compared to a total of 968 people for all of 2017.

Niamh Randall, national spokesperson for the Simon Communities in Ireland said the charity can already see “significant increases” in numbers availing of services for the first six months of 2018 and that the year was likely to see a new record in the numbers accessing its services.

“We have said time and time again; there is nowhere for people to go once they end up in emergency accommodation. The private rental sector cannot provide the homes that are needed, particularly in the absence of the level of social housing required,” she said.

“For the many thousands of people who are homeless or living in fear of losing their home this is traumatic, stressful and filled with uncertainty. The Simon Communities see this impact on people each and every day all across the country.”

Ms Randall said housing must become recognised as a fundamental human right in the Irish Constitution while the Government must move away from “private sector reliance”.

“We need the State, in conjunction with local authorities and approved housing bodies, to build social and affordable housing across all tenure types quickly within sustainable communities nationwide; to prevent more people from becoming homeless; and to address the complex or multiple needs that can be a cause or consequence of homelessness,” Ms Randall added.

“There must be a concerted focus on preventing people from losing the homes that they have. Over 5,700 people were supported by our Prevention, Early Intervention and Advice services in 2017, however the flow into homelessness continues.”

Ms Randall told RTE’s Morning Ireland that emergency accommodation, apart from the trauma, stress and strain it causes for the people accessing it, was very expensive in terms of the cost to the Exchequer.

“The numbers have increased year on year, but 2018 looks like it’s going to be a record year in terms of people accessing our services, which is a huge disappointment, that’s not where we want to be, we want to see numbers reducing, we want to see more people moving into their homes.