Man (40s) dies after incident involving dumper truck in Co Cork

Olivia Kelleher
Thu Sept 18 2025 - 19:49

A man in his 40s has died in Ballycotton, Co Cork, after an incident involving a dumper truck.

Gardaí and the emergency services arrived on the scene at Church Road this afternoon. The alarm was raised at 3.30pm.

It is understood the man was carrying out works in the area and was struck by a dumper truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body is set to be removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to attend the scene. The L3633 road is closed to traffic. Local diversions were put in place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

A full investigation will be carried out.

