Marcus Rashford finds goalscoring touch as Barcelona win at Newcastle

Marcus Rashford reminded Manchester United of what they are missing with a stunning double to ease Barcelona to a 2-1 Champions League victory at Newcastle.

The 27-year-old loanee, who scored in the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup final victory over the Magpies in 2023, broke the deadlock at St James’ Park with a 58th-minute header and then rifled home a second from distance in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel to make Eddie Howe’s men pay for missed chances earlier in the game.

Anthony Gordon, who returned from a domestic suspension in place of record signing Nick Woltemade, and Harvey Barnes both might have put the hosts in front before the break as they enjoyed the better of the chances, if not the possession, before Rashford’s intervention.

However, there was to be no repeat of Newcastle’s famous Faustino Asprilla-inspired 3-2 win over the Catalan aristocrats 28 years ago as they were taught a harsh lesson about life at European football’s top table despite Gordon’s late strike.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photograph: Darren Staples/Getty

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals as the Manchester City star set Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a 2-0 victory against 10-man Napoli.

The 25-year-old sharpshooter reached a half century in just his 49th match in the competition, smashing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 62 games, as the hosts finally found a way past Antonio Conte’s obdurate team.

Haaland’s fantastic second-half header from a smart Phil Foden ball was followed by an inspired Jeremy Doku goal as City kicked off the league phase with a well-deserved victory against the reigning Serie A champions.

It was a record-breaking night at the Etihad Stadium, where Kevin De Bruyne received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his summer exit.

But Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s red card meant the much-loved Belgian was sacrificed midway through a first half in which goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, once of Manchester United, produced a string of fine saves.

Thursday night’s results:

Copenhagen 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2

Club Brugge 4 Monaco 1

Eintracht Frankfurt 5 Galatasaray 1

Sporting Lisbon 4 Kairat 1

Newcastle United 1 Barcelona 2

Manchester City 2 Napoli 0