Several crashes reported as drivers contend with fog on the roads

Several crashes have taken place on the roads this morning, particularly in Co Meath with foggy conditions across much of the country.

Gardaí are dealing with collisions on the M3 southbound between Junction 7 Skryne/Kilmessan and Junction 6 Dunshaughlin, where black ice has been reported.

Crashes have also happened northbound before Junction 7 as well as on the N52 between Ardee and Kells at Castletown.

Traffic approaching Dublin is experiencing icy conditions on roads around Portlaoise and in the Glen of the Downs in Co Wicklow. Icy roads have also been reported by Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the M50 at Ballymount, Castleknock, and the southern end of the Dublin Tunnel.

A status yellow fog warning remains place for the country until 1pm on Monday and AA Roadwatch has asked drivers to slow down in affected areas, and use fog lights where necessary.

Met Éireann warned of freezing fog this morning, particularly in the midlands. The country-wide fog warning is in place as temperatures are unlikely to rise beyond one to four degrees today.

The fog is forecast to slowly clear in most places this afternoon leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

Widespread fog in many areas overnight with patches of freezing fog. Frost & some icy patches developing too as temps fall to between -3 to +1C. Dry for much of the country with just patchy rain at times in the southwest & isolated showers in Leinster.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/fILbngdVLa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2020

Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft Warning for force 6 or higher, north to northwest winds late on Monday night on Irish coasts from Valentia to Rossan Point to Howth Head.

Scattered showers are expected along the coasts throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures between one and five degrees, coolest where the fog lingers, in a light northerly breeze.

Monday night will be mainly dry with an ongoing risk of showers on coasts but temperatures may fall to minus two degrees.

Tuesday will see rain affecting Ulster while the rest of the country will be largely dry.

There will be moderate to fresh northwest winds with temperatures of six or seven degrees in the afternoon, falling to between minus two and two degrees on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be another cold day with light variable winds but mostly dry conditions in the morning apart from showers near coasts.

Rain will develop in the southwest and west during the afternoon, becoming widespread through the late afternoon and early evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees by day and falling to near freezing again at night with the rain clearing through.

Thursday will be largely dry to start with light westerly winds. The winds will turn southerly and freshen with another spell of rain coming from the west later.

It will remain quite cold with afternoon temperatures of seven to 10 degrees and overnight temperatures of between five and seven degrees.

A reduced speed limit of 60km/h is in place for works on the N11 in both directions between Junction 7 Bray South and Junction 8 Kilmacanogue, which causes delays, particularly at peak times. The work is expected to continue until February 2021.

In Dun Laoghaire a new two-way cycle lane is in operation along most of the route between Newtown Avenue in Blackrock and Sandycove Avenue. Vehicular traffic is now one-way, northwards, on a stretch of Queen’s Road between the Park Road and the Lexicon, and again from the Old Dunleary Road as far as Seapoint Avenue. A further stretch of one-way operated south towards Sandycove, from Windsor Terrace out to Sandycove Avenue West.