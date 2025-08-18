Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s funeral to take place on Wednesday

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra (33) was found dead on a yacht on New York's Long Island on August 5th. Photograph: Instagram

The funeral of Carlow woman Martha Nolan-O’ Slatarra, who was found dead earlier this month on a boat at Montauk Yacht Club in New York, is to be held on Wednesday.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra (33) died unexpectedly on August 5th. A man found her unconscious in the early hours of that morning on a boat docked at the yacht club on Long Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency medical responders and East Hampton police arrived.

Authorities said a postmortem carried out by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office was inconclusive and they are awaiting further test results to decide the direction of their investigation.

A police investigation into her death is being carried out by Suffolk County police detectives.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Monacurragh, Co Carlow, worked in Ireland until 2015 before emigrating to the United States. She set up East x East, a luxury brand for sunglasses, swimwear and resort wear for men and women.

Her funeral details on rip.ie indicated that her requiem Mass will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The notice describes her as the “Beloved daughter of Elma, much loved sister of Jacqui, treasured granddaughter of Betty and Liam, cherished niece of John, Michelle, Barry and Mona and adored partner of Nick”.