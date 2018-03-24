Seven teens rescued after getting into difficulty on Sandymount Strand

Seven teenagers were rescued on Saturday afternoon after they got into difficulty when walking on Sandymount Strand in south Dublin.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat just before 2.30pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard after one of the group of students raised the alarm.

The lifeboat made its way to the scene, some four nautical miles out from the station, in what were described as “flat calm weather conditions”.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 from Dublin was also tasked to attend.

‘Dry, safe and well’

Once on the scene the crew observed the seven teenagers “dry, safe and well” on a sandbank, but surrounded by water. The group had got into difficulty when caught by an incoming tide.

The lifeboat crew proceeded to walk the lifeboat into the shallow area, where the teenagers then transferred themselves onto the lifeboat. The helicopter hovered overhead and stood by as they were safely taken onto the lifeboat.

Mark McGibney, who helmed the lifeboat, said: “We would like to commend the group for raising the alarm when they got into trouble, that was the right thing to do.

“As the weather picks up and as we begin the Easter holidays, we would remind everyone to enjoy themselves but to always respect the water.

“Check the weather conditions and tide times before planning your activity and if you do get into difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”