Security services test emergency response to terror attack

In a further inter-agency exercise to test emergency responses in the event of a terrorist attack, gardaí, troops, seamen and members of the Air Corps and Garda Air Support Unit are taking part in a drill at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

The focus of the exercise is the airport’s perimeter and capacity of security forces to respond to the threat posed by unexploded devices.

Last year, the Cabinet sub-committee on security instructed the Garda Síochána and Defence Forces to co-operate more closely and include live exercises. Since then there have been several, including one in Dublin’s Docklands.

The Garda said that a bilateral training exercise between them and the Defence Forces would take place at Shannon Airport this afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.

“The focus of the exercise is to examine the response to a simulated major armed incident by local gardaí, Garda operational and strategic command personnel, Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit and the Garda Air Support Unit,” said the force.

“The exercises will also include the Defence Forces tri-service assets including Army perimeter security and Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Naval Service and Air Corps assets and Shannon Airport Police personnel. The objective of the exercise is to test the responses and interoperability of agencies in support of An Garda Síochána, who hold primary responsibility in such cases.”

Gardaí advised passengers using to airport to be aware of additional security services activity.