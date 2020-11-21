Security alert near army barracks on outskirts of Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are at the scene of a security alert on the outskirts of Belfast.

A section of the Old Holywood Road near the Palace Barracks was closed to traffic just before 10am on Saturday.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

A PSNI spokesman said they could give no further details at this stage.

A number of army units are based at the barracks, including The Royal Scots.

It also hosts MI5’s headquarters in Northern Ireland. - PA