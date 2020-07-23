Second Dublin construction site closed over coronavirus

A construction site in Grangegorman, north Dublin has had to close due to a confirmed case of coronavirus. It is the second construction site in less than a week that has had to temporarily close in the capital due to the virus.

The East Quad site in Grangegorman, a joint venture set up between John Sisk & Son and Spanish construction company FCC, has been shut down and a deep clean will now take place there.

“One case of Covid-19 is confirmed on our East Quad site, at our Grangegorman project JV with FCC Construction.

“We are following all HSE protocols and have shut down site for deep clean,” a spokesman for John Sisk & Son said.

The site is understood to be part of a development to accommodate students at Technological University (TU) in Dublin 7.

It comes after a building site operated by John Paul Construction on Townsend Street in Dublin 2 was forced to close on Monday. The company said initially one employee had been found to have contracted coronavirus but following testing it had been confirmed that others were also affected. The site involved is understood to be a hotel and apartment complex.