Sam’s detection role a Revenue winner after €72,000 drugs haul
Narcotics seized at Dublin Mail Centre declared as ‘sweaters’ and ‘wedding invitations’
The contraband was discovered in the Dublin 12 mail centre during routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Sam.
Narcotics worth more than €72,000 have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre as a result of routine profiling and the assistance of detector dog Sam.
Revenue officers at the centre in Knockmitten, Dublin 12, seized 3.6kg (almost 10lbs) of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €72,300. The illegal drugs were discovered in several parcels that originated in the United States and were declared as packages such as “sweaters”, “plastic ornaments”, “wedding invitations” and a “make-up stand”. The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Kerry.
Investigations are ongoing following the discovery.
The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.