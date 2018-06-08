Ryanair flight to Budapest diverted to Vienna following airport closure

Ryanair passengers flying from Dublin to Budapest on Thursday night were left stranded in Vienna after their flight was diverted.

Ryanair said the flight had to be re-directed following a runway closure at Budapest Airport and was diverted to the nearest available airport.

“Due to a runway closure at Budapest Airport last night, all arriving aircraft were diverted away from Budapest, including this flight from Dublin. The flight was diverted to the nearest available airport and landed normally in Vienna,” a spokesman for the airline said.

“Due to a shortage of coaches and overnight accommodation customers were advised to source their own onward travel to Budapest and to submit all reasonable travel expenses to Ryanair, where they will be reimbursed.

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”

Among those on the flight was Irish author Louise O’ Neill who said passengers were “dumped at passport control [IN VIENNA]without anyone telling us what’s happening”.