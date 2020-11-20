RTÉ presenters apologise after social distancing breaches

RTÉ has apologised after several high-profile news presenters were photographed at a gathering where social distancing was not fully observed.

Photographs have surfaced of RTÉ personnel posing with a “long-serving” colleague on her last day at work. In the images, social distancing is not observed and the individuals are not wearing masks.

Miriam O’Callaghan, David McCullagh and Brian Dobson are among the presenters who were photographed, all of whom have described it as an error of judgment.

In a statement, the broadcaster said it takes public health advice “with the utmost seriousness” and has implemented “detailed workplace protocols” since the beginning of the pandemic.

“ These have been essential in keeping staff and visitors /programme guests safe whilst on site. Because of the measures taken by RTÉ, no cases of Covid-19 have so far been transmitted on campus,” the statement said.

“A small number of RTÉ personnel working on site recently attended a short impromptu gathering in a public area and in the place of work of a long-serving colleague to say farewell on her last day.”

The statement said while social distancing was observed “overall”, a number of the people “briefly posed for a photo with their departing colleague, before returning to work”.

Bryan Dobson with his colleague at the gathering.

“These contacts were not close contacts as defined by HSPC guidelines. They were brief casual contacts which, while well intentioned, were unnecessarily risky and should not have happened,” it added.

“RTÉ and those involved regret this occurred. Over the last few days we have reminded all staff of their obligations to keep both themselves and the site safe, particularly over the very busy few weeks we are heading into.”

Jon Williams, managing director news and current affairs, who was also photographed, said: “I deeply regret not thinking through the consequences of a momentary lapse of judgement. It was wrong and I’m very sorry.

Jon Williams (centre), managing director RTÉ's news and current affairs, apologised for the breach of guidelines.

Bryan Dobson described the photographs as a “ momentary but nonetheless serious lapse of judgement”, while David McCullagh said he “deeply regret[S]” the error of judgment.

Miriam O’Callaghan said she is “so sorry” and apologises “for an error of judgement on my part”.