Bus Éireann coach on Dublin-Donegal service in crash near Enniskillen

The Bus Éireann coach and a car were involved in the collision on Friday night

A coach has been involved in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh.

The Bus Éireann coach and a car were involved in the crash on the Derrylin Road near Enniskillen on Friday evening.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened, the PSNI said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received an emergency call around 7pm on Friday.

A statement said: “NIAS dispatched two rapid response paramedics, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital.”

The coach involved was Bus Éireann’s Dublin to Donegal service.

The operator said in a statement: “Bus Eireann can confirm that yesterday evening one of our Expressway Route 30 services was involved in a serious road traffic collision involving another vehicle in the Derrylin Road area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

“Emergency services and Bus Eireann personnel attended the scene.

“The safety of our passengers, staff and the public is of paramount importance to Bus Eireann.

“We will provide any assistance required to the relevant authorities.” –PA