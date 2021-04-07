RSA issues hailstones warning as freezing conditions set to reappear this weekend

Winter is set to return over the weekend with temperatures dropping to minus 3 degrees in places.

The cold air, which descended over the country on Easter Sunday and Monday, will bring another blast of frigid temperatures to Ireland.

The change in temperatures will arrive on Friday afternoon, bringing with it snow on high grounds in Ulster followed by a cold night, with lowest temperatures of four to zero degrees on Friday night.

Saturday will be extremely cold with a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow across the country and will be followed by a freezing night with frost and ice.

The coldest temperatures will occur on Sunday night, with lows of minus three degrees and clear skies. The unseasonably cold weather will continue into next week.

Driving conditions

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning for hailstones over the weekend.

The authority said hail showers were “unpredictable and localised” and could turn a safe stretch of road into a “carpet of hailstones” very quickly.

“This has the potential to catch drivers out if they do not immediately react to the hazardous driving conditions,” the authority said.

“Drivers need to be on guard to the potential danger posed by hailstones. If you encounter hailstones reduce your speed, without breaking if possible. Warn other drivers by using your hazard warning lights.”