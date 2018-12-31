Road deaths for 2018 set to be the lowest on record

Road fatalities are on course to be the lowest on record in the history of the State.

As of New Year’s Eve, 151 people have been killed on Irish roads though the eventual figure may be less than that when reclassification takes place.

Last year’s total of 156 was the previous record low and constituted a dramatic fall of 15 per cent from 2016 when 174 people lost their lives on Irish roads.

Road fatalities reached a peak in Ireland in 1972 when 640 people were killed in a country, which had a population of just three million and there were fewer cars on the roads.

The number of road deaths in Ireland has been consistently under 200 since 2010 though there have been a few blips along the way.

Fatalities fell to 163 in 2012 and then increased again in 2013 and 2014 to 190 and 193 respectively before dropping back to 162 in 2015, which was followed in 2016 by an increase to 187.

The figures for 2018 are likely to show a decrease for the second year in a row.

The continuing fall in road fatalities is unlikely to deter the Minister for Transport Shane Ross from pursuing enhanced penalties for speeding motorists.

Mr Ross is proposing that stiffer sanctions should be imposed the higher someone is caught driving above the speed limit.

However, his plan has run into serious opposition at cabinet level and has been referred to a cabinet sub-committee. Rural TDs have called the proposal disproportionate and draconian.

Cabinet notes acquired by The Irish Times have revealed that the attorney general Séamus Woulfe also has reservations about it.

“There is a question as to whether it is proportionate to stipulate the penalties in this manner,” Mr Woulfe said. “10km/h over the speed limit in a 120km/h zone might not represent as big a danger or as intentional a wrongdoing as the same breach in a 30km/h zone.

“Consideration could be given to applying graduated penalties on the basis of what percentage over the speed limit the person was driving. This would more accurately reflect the increasing risk and danger posed by the speeding and hence the penalties would be more proportionate.”