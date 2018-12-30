Man dies in single vehicle crash in Co Cork

Gardaí in Co Cork are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in a car crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7am on Sunday on the Old Dublin Road near junction 18 off the M8 motorway.

The man – the sole occupant of the car – was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the car he was driving left the road and struck a fence.

#CORK Old Dublin Rd and M8 ramps now fully reopened after fatal collision. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 30, 2018

Gardaí have yet to formally identify the dead man but it is understood he is a 46-year-old father of four from the Rathcoole area near Millstreet in North Cork.

The road was closed for a time but diversions have now been lifted.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the car and the crash site. The deceased, who has yet to be formally identified, was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

Witnesses are asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.