Work begins on apartments at derelict Tallaght site after ‘20-plus years of promises, false starts and false hopes’

Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, where 12-year-old Stephen Hughes was killed in 2001, is set to be redeveloped. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Building work will commence in the coming weeks on 16 new apartments at the site of a fire in Jobstown, Dublin, that killed a boy more than 20 years ago.

Stephen Hughes was 12 in 2001 when he died in a fire at Rossfield Avenue, where he and a friend had been sleeping overnight in a makeshift den.

The den had been built by a group of children in a side entrance situated between derelict shop units and a house. The den was made predominantly of pallets, doors and carpet. Dermot Griffin (54), of Ballyfermot Road, was convicted in 2014 of causing the death of the boy after setting the hut on fire. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The two derelict shop units were demolished last year with the area behind it being incorporated for the proposed housing development.

Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe told the Dáil last month that the former retail units had been “lying idle for more than 20 years”. A memorial area was established for Stephen at the front of the site where the fire occurred.

South Dublin County Council said the derelict shop buildings were demolished in June 2024 following “repeated vandalism and attempts to set fire to the property”.

“Initial site preparations and enabling works were carried out in December 2024,” it said. “Following a procurement process, a building contractor has now been appointed for the construction of 16 new homes in Rossfield. Works are due to commence in the coming weeks.” The 16 apartments will consist of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two blocks.

The council also said it has been in contact with the Hughes family throughout the design and planning of the development.

Sinn Féin councillor Louise Dunne said the development is due to be called Stephen’s Place in memory of the young boy. She said the area had become a site for illegal dumping and anti-social behaviour. Ms Dunne added that the local community as well as the Hughes family were “cognisant of wanting to do something there, especially in the midst of a housing crisis”.

Her party colleague, Deputy Crowe, said he welcomed that “some progress is now in sight after 20-plus years of promises, false starts and false hopes”.

“This building at the entrance to Rossfield was an eye sore, a daily symbol of neglect and dereliction,” the Dublin South-West TD said.

“It was also a constant reminder, particularly to older residents and parents, of the tragic death of the local 12-year-old child Stephen Hughes who was killed as he slept at a makeshift play den located at the site.”

At the trial in 2014, the jury viewed footage from the house of a neighbour which showed an unidentified man approaching the den at about 5am on September 1st, 2001, and the den catching fire immediately thereafter.

Griffin was interviewed in 2001 and at that stage stated that he had stayed indoors on the night in question along with then partner, Tracy Deegan, who gave him an alibi.

He said that he only left the house after he heard screaming. His story was supported at the time by Ms Deegan and she confirmed this again in 2006 when the case was re-examined.

That year, 2006, a witness named Linda Prentice informed gardaí ­that she had seen Griffin setting fire to the den after telling gardaí ­ in 2001 that she had not seen anything.

Also in 2006, James Farrelly came forward to say he too had seen Griffin, and that Griffin threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

In 2012, Ms Deegan admitted lying to gardaí­ in earlier investigations. She stated that Griffin left the house twice on the night of the fire and that he told her he was going to burn the hut down.