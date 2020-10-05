Retailers fear ‘devastating’ impact if Level 5 measures introduced

Christmas could be derailed if the Government accepts the recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move to Level 5 restrictions forcing all but non-essential retail to close for the rest of October, it has been warned.

Retailers have been caught off guard by the recommendations and many who had hoped to offset some of the losses which stemmed from the enforced closures between March and June have said plans for the weeks before Christmas are now up in the air.

Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence has called for all retail to be viewed as “essential” in the run-up to Christmas and said if the NPHET recommendations are adopted this week, it could be “a devastating blow” to retailers.

He also warned that enforced closures would lead to “a bottle neck which will lead to a shopping frenzy in December which could lead to further problems.” He said the logistical problems retailers will have when it comes to managing footfall and queues will only be exacerbated if three or four weeks of retail in the run up to Christmas is lost.

“What we could see is more panic buying rather than the smooth run-up to Christmas which we have been hoping for,” he told The Irish Times.

Mr Graham said retailers had been “compliant across the board since the start of this crisis and there is no evidence of clusters of Covid-19 originating in shops”.

“People are going to want to buy gifts and because they won’t be spending on Christmas parties, we would anticipate a lot of gift buying so people can at least leave something under the trees of their loved ones if they can’t visit them or celebrate with them in the traditional way,” he said.

However he said consumers’ plans could be left in disarray with fresh enforced closures.

“I would like to see all retail classified as essential or a more nuanced level of restrictions that would at least see shops remain open even if movements have to be restricted and people are not allowed to visit each other in their homes,” he said.

He expressed fears that a four-week lockdown could easily be extended. When the first lockdown was announced we were told it would be for three weeks and it lasted 12, Christmas is 11 weeks away now and if the same thing happened then Christmas would be entirely lost.

Jean McCabe owns clothes boutiques in Galway and Ennis and says that while she has spent much of the last six months ramping up her online presence “to mitigate the reduction in footfall at Christmas” another enforced closure would be “catastrophic for shops who do not have an online channel”.

She said that she had been hoping for “a steady flow of shoppers through the doors over October, November and December rather than that sharp increase in the last three weeks before Christmas but if the retail sector is closed then that can’t happen.”

She said shops would struggle to manage capacity over Christmas. “There have been no cases tied to retail and for the sake of saving that bit of the economy I think it is a calculated risk to keep shops open.”

Retail Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the retail sector, said any move to close “significant swathes of retail as part of new Covid restrictions would have a devastating impact on thousands of businesses and jobs” in the run up to the key Christmas trading period.

It warned that non-grocery trade “would move almost exclusively online with the majority of spending leaving the country.”

The group’s director Arnold Dillon said news that a widespread retail lockdown is under review “is a major shock. The economic and social costs would be enormous, thousands of businesses and jobs would be at risk. This must be avoided.”

He said the threat Covid-19 would have to be managed “through targeted restrictions, while also sustaining economic activity and jobs. The retail sector has clearly demonstrated that this can be done. A rigorous risk assessment, which incorporates economic and social considerations, must be carried out before any new restrictions are introduced.”