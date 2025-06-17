Winning ticket for €250m EuroMillions draw sold in Ireland

Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, with her cheque for more than €115 million after she became the first Irish Euromillions winner. Photograph: Frank Miller

The winning ticket for Tuesday’s €250 million EuroMillions draw was sold in Ireland, surpassing the previous largest amount won here on a National Lottery game by €75 million.

There was one winner of the jackpot, which had been rolling over since reaching its maximum cap of €250 million on June 6th. The winning numbers were: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49, and the two Lucky Stars were 3 and 5.

It is the 18th time a EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket has been sold in the State.

The previous record win was a €175 million in February 2019, with the ticket on that occasion sold at Reilly’s Daybreak on Main Street, The Naul, Co Dublin.

National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy advised Irish EuroMillions players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have won and, if they are the winner, to “keep it safe and contact National Lottery HQ”.

“The details surrounding the winning ticket will be revealed over the coming days,” he said. “With such a big win we have procedures to follow, but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can.

“While this is a massive win, it can come as a shock to a winner and we advise them to stay calm, get independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can.”

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner, banking more than €115 million.

The last Irish winner was in February 2020 when a Co Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot after buying a ticket at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.