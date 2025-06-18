Body of teenage boy (17) recovered from river Barrow by Garda divers

Garda divers recovered the body of a teenage boy (17) from the river Barrow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The body of a teenage boy (17) has been recovered from the river Barrow.

The body was found by Garda divers at about 11pm last night.

The teenager is understood to have been swimming with a friend when he got into difficulty at about 6.30pm in the Milford area of Co Carlow, 8km from Carlow town.

The student’s friend tried to help him but also got into difficulty in the strong currents. The friend managed to swim to safety and raise the alarm.

Gardaí and emergency services from Carlow town were quickly on the scene, and a search got under way involving emergency services and the Garda Water Unit.

The teenager was a transition year student in a secondary school in Carlow town.

The scene remains cordoned off by gardaí.