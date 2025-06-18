LIVE: Uefa Conference League 2nd qualifying round draw

And here’s St Pat’s potential opponents should they reach the second round.

The winner of our tie with FC Hegelmann will be drawn to play one of the following in the 2nd qualifying round:



🇨🇿 Sparta Praha

🇧🇪 Charleroi

🇱🇻 Riga FC

🇩🇰 Silkeborg

Winner of 🇪🇪 Nomme Kalju v 🇦🇱 FK Partizani



The draw will take place at 1pm today pic.twitter.com/6mUNwi4Yop — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) June 18, 2025

Here’s the possible opponents for Shamrock Rovers in the second round of qualifying.

🇪🇺 UEFA have confirmed our potential opponents in today's UEFA Conference League 2nd Qualifying Round Draw at 1pm 👇



🇸🇲 La Fiorita 1967 / 🇲🇰 FC Vardar

🇭🇷 NK Varaždin

🇲🇹 Floriana / 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Haverfordwest County

🇬🇮 St Joseph's / 🔴 Cliftonville

🇱🇺 FC UNA Strassen#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/hzNGB70WPJ — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) June 18, 2025

Rovers are through to the second round of the Conference League already, following the ruling that removed Drogheda United from the competition. Here’s more details on why the Louth club were expelled.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Uefa Conference League second qualifying round draw in Nyon, Switzerland. There’s plenty of Irish involvement in the draw, with three teams finding out potential opponents. Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic will find out they could face in round two of qualifying. Rovers are already through to the second round, while Pat’s will need overcome Lithuania’s FC Hegelmann in the first round. Shelbourne will also find out who they would face if they lose to Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.

Earlier today, Shelbourne discovered that they would play Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan in the second round of Champions League qualifiers should they get through.