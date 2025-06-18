LIVE: Uefa Conference League 2nd qualifying round draw

And here’s St Pat’s potential opponents should they reach the second round.
Here’s the possible opponents for Shamrock Rovers in the second round of qualifying.
Rovers are through to the second round of the Conference League already, following the ruling that removed Drogheda United from the competition. Here’s more details on why the Louth club were expelled.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Uefa Conference League second qualifying round draw in Nyon, Switzerland. There’s plenty of Irish involvement in the draw, with three teams finding out potential opponents. Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic will find out they could face in round two of qualifying. Rovers are already through to the second round, while Pat’s will need overcome Lithuania’s FC Hegelmann in the first round. Shelbourne will also find out who they would face if they lose to Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.
Earlier today, Shelbourne discovered that they would play Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan in the second round of Champions League qualifiers should they get through.