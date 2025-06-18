‘Have a cup of tea and just let it sink in’: Winning ticket for €250m EuroMillions draw sold in Ireland

It is the 18th time a EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket has been sold in the State. Photograph: Getty

The holder of the winning ticket for Tuesday’s €250 million EuroMillions draw, which was sold in Ireland, has been advised to “have a cup of tea” and try to remain calm.

There was one winner of the jackpot, which had been rolling over since reaching its maximum cap of €250 million on June 6th. The winning numbers were: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49, and the two Lucky Stars were 3 and 5.

It is the 18th time a EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket has been sold in the State.

The previous record win was a €175 million in February 2019, with the ticket on that occasion sold at Reilly’s Daybreak on Main Street, The Naul, Co Dublin.

National Lottery spokeswoman Emma Monaghan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday that the most important thing for the holder of the ticket was to sign the back of it and keep it somewhere safe and then to contact the National Lottery’s claims team.

Details of where the winning ticket was bought are not available yet, nor if it was bought by an individual or a group or consortium of players, she said.

“What I can tell you is that the winning ticket was bought in a retail store somewhere in Ireland. We will be releasing more information over the coming days, but that is as much as I can share with you this morning.

“This is a massive win for anyone. It’s an eye-watering prize, but certainly life-changing and no doubt a huge shock to the winner. But if at all possible, stay calm. I know that might be easier said than done.

“Have a cup of tea and just let it sink in. Players do have 90 days to claim the prize, so I’m hoping that they will make contact before then.

“It’s just a matter of letting the win sink in. Most importantly, letting us know that you have the winning ticket.”

Ms Monaghan also advised the winner to seek financial and legal advice. “It is a lot of money, so you want to make sure that you’re working it in its best way.”

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner, banking more than €115 million.

In February 2020, a Co Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot after buying a ticket at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won €30.9 million with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.