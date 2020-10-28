Result of second-level teachers’ strike ballot expected on Wednesday afternoon

An announcement is expected later today on whether second-level teachers have voted to back potential strike action over health and safety issues arising from the reopening of schools following the closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) have also been voting over recent week, as part of a series of ballots, on whether to take industrial action on the long-running issue of lower pay rates in place for more recent entrants to the profession.

Another issue on which ASTI members were asked to ballot was on how the union should respond to unilateral changes to work practices in some schools without consultation.

The ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action closed last week. The ASTI started counting the ballots on Wednesday, and a result is expected later on.

Following a meeting of its central executive committee in September, the ASTI said members had serious concerns about a number of matters following the resumption of teaching.

The union said these concerns included physical distancing in schools, provision of personal protective equipment, the definition of close contacts, comprehensive testing and testing turnaround times, provisions for teachers considered to be in high-risk categories and IT resources for students and teachers for remote teaching/ learning.

.