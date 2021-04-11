Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra escapes demolition

Plans to develop an apartment complex and shops on the site of Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra have been rejected as Dublin City Council said its promoters had failed to justify the proposed demolition of the famous northside meeting place.

Council planners ruled the Dublin 9 pub, which was once owned by businessman Seán Quinn and which is familiar to thousands of GAA fans attending matches in nearby Croke Park, was “a building of architectural and social significance”.

They claimed the demolition of Quinn’s and adjoining shopfronts would contravene the Dublin City Development Plan which seeks to preserve the built heritage of the city as well as to encourage the re-use of buildings of historic and architectural interest which make a positive contribution to streetscapes.

Sunlight

Cork-based development firm Discipulo Developments had sought approval for a five-storey development in three blocks on the site of a row of buildings on Lower Drumcondra Road which would have required the demolition of several properties including the pub.

The company’s plans provided for 50 build-to-rent apartments as well as a bookmaker, cafe and shop at ground-floor level.

However, council planners vetoed the project on a number of grounds including that the proposed development would not provide appropriate residential amenity for future tenants due to the lack of quality private open space as well as the lack of adequately sunlit communal space.

They criticised plans where north-facing balconies, which could only be accessed through bedrooms, were within 10m of bedroom windows of opposite units.

The council ruled that the development would have “undue and unacceptable impacts” on neighbouring properties.