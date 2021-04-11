Four vehicles, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Meath

Two men were arrested after gardaí seized €60,000 in cash, four high value vehicles and 1kg in cannabis resin in counties Dublin and Meath on Saturday.

Gardaí searched both residential and business properties in 10 locations in Duleek, Trim and Dublin areas as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected of being involved in organised crime.

During the raids, gardaí seized €60,000 in cash and 1kg of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €20,000. Four high value vehicles, some high value jewellery items and other property were also seized during the searches.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering.

They are currently detained at Ballymun and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Criminal Assets Bureau supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit conducted this search operations.