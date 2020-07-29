PUP explainer: What’s the latest on pandemic payment squabble?

What happened this morning?

In what is widely being seen as a U-turn on government policy, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that those on unemployment assistance can travel to green list countries without their payment being interrupted.

How is this different to before?

As recently as Tuesday night, Ms Humphreys was arguing that PUP and other jobseekers’ payments were only available to those in the country, and that the traditional flexibility for those on jobseekers’ payments had been suspended since July 10th.

What’s the bottom line?

You can travel to green list countries if you’re on the pandemic unemployment payment or another form of unemployment assistance, but If someone is leaving the State permanently, or if they are travelling to a non-green-list country for non-essential reasons, they lose the payment.

What about people who have already lost their payment for going on holiday?

The Taoiseach and Ms Humphreys have promised a review for anyone who has lost their payment. Just how that review will proceed, how long it will take, and whether refunds will be made is unclear, but the Department of Social Protection is asking those who feel they may have been adversely affected to contact it.

How many people might be affected by that anyway?

We only have Government statements to go on, not published data, but Ms Humphreys has said 90 per cent of the 2,500 or so who have had payments suspended were leaving the State permanently. That suggests only 250 or so could be holidaymakers. It’s not clear exactly how the Department differentiates between someone leaving permanently and a holidaymaker.

And what about quarantining?

This issue has receded into the background a little, but earlier this week the Department said those who are doing so still can’t claim their unemployment assistance. Legal academics believe that this could be a flimsy pretext, especially if it is withheld on the grounds that the person is not “genuinely seeking work”, as a very convincing case could be made that all one needs to seek work is a phone and an internet connection – which can be done while quarantining.

Are there any other legal issues?

The PUP is being put on a statutory basis at the moment, so that should shore up the Government’s position going forward. However, despite that, and this morning’s U-turn, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Free Legal Advice Clinics (Flac) and various legal academics and lawyers have all suggested that decisions made on stripping the benefit could be open to challenge. So it could be the case that a challenge is brought by someone who had their benefits stripped in recent weeks. That remains to be seen.

What about data privacy issues?

There were concerns earlier this week that the Department of Social Protection was in some way harvesting passenger data from the airport or airlines, but it says that is not the case. The Department has said it has no access to this kind of data, and that it gathers its information from social welfare inspectors working in the airport alongside gardaí.

So that’s the end of that then?

Not quite. The Department relies on a piece of legislation from 2012 which gives it the power to ask people questions at ports and airports, but they must have a reasonable suspicion that a contravention of the Act might have taken place. Flac has drawn attention to this need for an evidence-based suspicion, amid widely circulating reports of people being asked for their information at the airport. In a statement, it said that “checks at the airport cannot be randomised or based on arbitrary criteria or happen by way of blanket checks on all passengers waiting for a flight”, and argues that “checks at the airport should be quite rare”.

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is also in dialogue with the Department on the whole controversy; having received a preliminary set of answers on Tuesday, it followed up with more. The sense is we have not seen the last of this controversy by any stretch.