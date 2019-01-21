PSNI investigating fresh security alert in Derry after van hijacking

PSNI in Derry are investigating a scene of security alert on Monday after a van was hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

The incident comes after a car bomb exploded outside the city’s courthouse on Saturday night. Five men are being questioned in connection with the attack.

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Circular Road area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert in the city. The community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated.

A white transit van was stolen just before 11.30am. Police are putting in place cordons, and they anticipate significant disruption to the local community.

“We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe,” Superindendent Gordon McCalmont said.

Brexit

Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI Mark Hamilton says he has not seen anything that links Brexit to the bombing in Derry at the weekend or the hijacking of a van in the Creggan area of the city this morning.

He also says that there is no evidence to support speculation that the incidents are a response to the 100th anniversary of the War of Independence.

He said he was not aware of any warning calls at all. “It just seems to be the incident itself, this poor gentleman being hijacked and told to take the van into the city centre.”

Mr Hamilton told RTÉ News at One there was no specific information to connect the two incidents, to do so would be purely speculation. “Obviously we’re concerned that the events are connected and obviously alongside the events of Saturday night we have a significant investigation running into the crime on Saturday which has led to five arrests, it may well be that all these events are connected.”

“I’ve seen nothing that links Brexit to any of these issues, the threat in Northern Ireland has remained severe since 2009, unfortunately there’s always some expectation that attacks could happen.

“It’s very important for everyone to understand that we’re not expecting trouble [from Brexit], we’re not expecting violence, we’re not expecting difficulties.

“I’m very concerned for the people of Derry. This afternoon people are going to be out of their homes, children getting out of school are not being able to get back to their homes, get their dinner, do their homework, all of the things that all of us reasonably expect to do.

“In the longer term we don’t want a sense of fear or uneasiness creeping into the community either here in Derry or across Northern Ireland.”