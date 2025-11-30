Four shot dead at child’s birthday party in California

Four people died in a shooting at a family gathering in California. Photograph: iStock

Four people died after 14 people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton in northern California on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place at a child’s birthday party, Stockton’s vice-mayor, Jason Lee, said in a Facebook post.

“I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers,” he said.

Police said they received reports shortly before 6pm local time of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

The shooting occurred inside a banquet hall, which shares a car park with other businesses.

“We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on X.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

Authorities have not provided any details about a shooter. – Reuters