PSNI investigating ATM robbery in Co Down

An investigation is under way after a group used a digger to remove an ATM from a filling station in Co Down on Saturday morning.

The digger, which is believed to have been taken from a location close to the property, was set on fire following the incident at the Glenavy Road, Moira, Co Down.

The roof of the garage was also set alight, before being extinguished by the fire brigade. Both the digger and the roof of the garage were severely damaged.

PSNI are appealing for witnesses and investigating a possible link between this incident and an ATM theft from the Ballymena Road, Antrim on Friday, February 1st.