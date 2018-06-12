Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Cork and Kerry

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are to pay their fourth visit in as many years to Ireland this week.

During the two-day trip they will be presented with an award for their contribution to the economy of Co Kerry.

The Order of Innisfallen, which is given “in recognition of outstanding contribution to the local economy by people from outside Kerry,” will be bestowed on the Royal couple at a garden party at Killarney House on Friday.

On the same day the couple will visit the ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell, the Liberator, at Derrynane in Co Kerry.

Their visit - just over a year from the last one - begins on Thursday with a civic reception in Cork City Hall and a visit to the English Market, where Prince Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth received a warm welcome from stall holders, including fishmonger Pat O’Connell.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will join Prince Charles and Camilla for dinner.

Clarence House also confirmed their itinerary will include a visit to University College Cork and the National Maritime Museum.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also board as Irish Naval Service vessel symbolising “the close maritime links between the two nations and their flourishing strategic defence relationship”.

He is expected to be briefed on the service’s involvement in Operation Sophia to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

Prince Charles served in the Royal Navy in the 1970s.