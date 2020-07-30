President leads tributes to former Arts Council director Colm Ó Briain

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the former director of the Arts Council Colm Ó Briain, who has died.

Mr Ó Briain was director of the Arts Council from 1975 – 1983 . He studied law at University College Dublin and King’s Inns and became a founder member of Project ’67, a multi- arts project , which later became the Project Arts Centre. He was also a founder of the National Association of Drama for Young People. and worked as a director and producer with RTÉ.

Among his list of extensive achievements was a role as director of plays and head of training at the Abbey Theatre as well as his appointment as special advisor to Ireland’s first minister for the arts, Michael D Higgins.

President Higgins said he had learned of Mr O Briain’s passing with “ the greatest sadness” . He added O’Briain’s contribution was “ a long and distinguished service to the arts and arts education in Ireland, and on an all-island basis”.

“I will miss him deeply as a colleague and a friend. To Muireann and his daughters Seóna and Aisling, Sabina and I send our deepest sympathies.

“He will be deeply missed by so many at what is such a crucial time for the arts”, the President said.

Maureen Kennelly, director of the Arts Council, offered the body’s “ sincere sympathy to our colleague Seóna on the death of her father and we extend our condolences to Seóna’s mother Muireann, to her sister Aisling and to Colm’s extended family and his wide circle of friends and admirers.”